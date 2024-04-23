Ballet Kelowna reprises its full-length adaptation of 'Macbeth'

Madison Reeve

Back by popular demand, a Shakespeare classic is returning to the Kelowna Community Theatre.

Ballet Kelowna is set to close its season with the return of Macbeth on May 3 and 4, at 7:30 p.m.

Macbeth premiered in May 2022, choreographed by Canadian Alysa Pires.

Pires is back again to lead both familiar and new dancers.

"It was super successful two years ago, and we had amazing responses from the audiences. The show generally is the same. We have a new Macbeth, and I have been tweaking things. You come back two years later with fresh eyes," Pires said.

With its themes of ambition, power, and corruption, Macbeth’s renowned tragedy has remained relevant throughout time.

Pires says she believes Macbeth has been so successful because it's quite different from a typical ballet piece.

"When we think of story ballets, often we think of tutus and tiaras, our Sleeping Beauties, our Swan Lakes, and this is something that is really different."

"The dancers here at Ballet Kelowna are incredibly versatile and capable in both contemporary and classical ballet," she said.

For tickets and information, visit balletkelowna.ca.