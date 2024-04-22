Homicide investigators called in after body found in creek east of Kelowna

Photo: Google Street View The turnoff to the 201 Forestry Road from Big White Road.

The Southeast District RCMP’s major crime unit has taken over the investigation after the body of a man was found in a creek near a forestry road off Big White Road Saturday afternoon.

Eric Bergeron lives in Big White and he was out quad riding with his son Saturday afternoon when he made the grisly discovery.

Bergeron told Castanet that he found the body approximately five km up the 201 Forestry Road from Big White Road, where a bridge crosses the creek.

Kelowna RCMP have now confirmed that the incident does involve foul play.

“We can confirm it is being investigated as a homicide,” says Cpl. James Grandy, RCMP spokesperson. “The investigation is in its preliminary stages, with no identified risk to the public.”

The BC Coroners Service is working with police to help identify the victim.

Bergeron told Castanet on the weekend it appeared like someone had dumped the body there.

"There's no way somebody walked up there," he said.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have been on the 201 Forest Service Road over the past two weeks, and observed anything suspicious, to call the Southeast District Major Crime Unit tip line at 1-877-987-8477.