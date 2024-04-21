Kelowna RCMP searching for missing senior

Photo: Colin Dacre

Kelowna RCMP are asking for the public’s help locating a missing senior.

Mounties say an 80-year-old man has been missing since April 16. Family is concerned for his well-being as the amount of time he’s been out of touch is “extremely concerning”.

The senior's name is not being released at the family’s request.

The missing man is described as 5’6, with grey hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, blue shirt and black pants.

The man was also last seen leaving his home in a dark blue or black 2021 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup with a tonneau cover. The vehicle has a BC license plate 8847BH.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.