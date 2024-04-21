Man finds body in a creek on forestry road near Big White Saturday

Photo: Google Street View The turnoff to the 201 Forestry Road from Big White Road.

A deceased person was found in a creek near a forestry road off Big White Road Saturday afternoon.

Big White resident Eric Bergeron was riding quads with his young son on the 201 Forestry Road when they came upon a body in a creek at about 1 p.m. Saturday.

Bergeron said the man's body was approximately five km up the forestry road from Big White Road, where a bridge crosses the creek. He said it looked like the body hadn't been there for very long.

“We stopped at the creek ... to look for fish. As soon as I stepped off the quad, I looked down and saw it," he said. "I grabbed my kid and put him right back on the quad before he saw anything."

Bergeron and his son immediately rode back to their vehicle and drove back to Big White to alert the authorities. Friends later told him they saw a number of police vehicles blocking access to the forestry road turnoff later in the day.

Castanet has reached out to the RCMP for more information about the incident.

It's not clear at this time if the death involved any criminality, but Bergeron says he didn't see any other vehicles parked in the area and the body was quite a ways from Big White Road.

"The snow just starts where that bridge is pretty much, you have to turn around there," Bergeron said. "It definitely looked to me like somebody dumped it there. There's no way somebody walked up there."