Man burned in fire at gas station, restaurant in Kelowna

A man has been transported to Kelowna General Hospital Saturday afternoon after a fire broke out at a gas station and restaurant located at the corner of Highway 97 and Spall Rd.

According to RCMP, the man was transported to a nearby hospital and at this point in time it is "too early to make a determination how the fire started or the extent of the injuries to the man involved.

Police are reviewing video surveillance and interviewing witnesses.

If anyone witnessed this or was in the area and has dash camera footage please contact Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.