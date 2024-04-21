Hockey fans believe Canucks are favoured to beat the Predators

The Vancouver Canucks face the Nashville Predators in Round 1 action of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

It's their first time playing playoff hockey in front of their hometown fans in nearly a decade, so Castanet headed over to Chevy's Source for Sports in Kelowna to see how hockey fans believe the series will unfold.

While many fans are just excited to see the Canucks back playing meaningful hockey in the spring, most locals believe the Canucks should be able to handle the Predators.

While some fans expect the powerplay to be the difference-maker for Vancouver, others are counting on the goaltending of Thatcher Demko to lead the way.

Quinn Hughes and Elias Pettersson are also two Canucks fans believe will step up to help take down Nashville.

Throughout the season series, Vancouver triumphed over Nashville in all three contests, going a perfect 3-0 while outscoring the Predators 13-6.

Puck drop for Game 1 goes down at 7 p.m. Sunday.