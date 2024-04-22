Local Canadian Home Builders' Association starts scholarship for female students

Photo: Contributed

The Central Okanagan chapter of the Canadian Home Builders’ Association has launched a scholarship to help female students who are taking a construction-related program at a post-secondary institution.

The Women in Construction Education Award will be worth $2,000 and can be used for study, living expenses, daycare, rent and other costs. CHBA-CO’s Women in Construction committee created the scholarship.

“As the chair of the Women in Construction committee, I am thrilled to introduce the Women in Construction Education Award,” Sara Tabadora said in a press release. “This initiative embodies our unwavering commitment to empowering women in the residential construction industry.

“We believe in women supporting women. Through this award, we aim to set an example and guide aspiring individuals in their educational journey. Together, let’s pave the way for future generations of women to thrive in this dynamic field.”

The application period opened on April 18, and will close on Aug. 1. The recipient will be announced on Sept. 1.

Applicants who may be in transition and not yet enrolled in a program are still eligible. They will get a three-month window from the time of award selection notification to provide proof of their acceptance to a training institution or program.

Those interested in the Women in Construction Education Award can apply online here.