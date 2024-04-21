Const. Lacy Browning remains employed by RCMP, but on leave for unknown reasons

Photo: Contributed Mona Wang (left) shows her injuries after a violent 'wellness check' in 2020.

The Kelowna RCMP officer who was caught on surveillance footage in 2020 assaulting a young nursing student while she was experiencing a mental health crisis remains employed by the force, but the officer is currently on leave for unknown reasons.

Const. Lacy Browning was captured on surveillance footage in January 2020 dragging Mona Wang through the hallways of Wang's apartment building near UBC Okanagan, and stepping on her head, after Browning had attended Wang's residence to perform a wellness check.

Wang's boyfriend, who was out of town, had called police as he was worried she would harm herself.

The incident received national attention after Castanet published video of the assaults. The video came out as a part of civil litigation into the incident that has since been settled out of court.

Browning pleaded guilty to assault back in November 2022 but she was handed a conditional discharge this past summer. This means that if Browning completes 160 hours of community service and follows her probation conditions for two years, she'll be left with no criminal record.

During sentencing, the court heard how the public backlash to Browning's actions caused her to suffer from stress, paranoia, anxiety, medical complications, and depression. The attention was significant enough for her to move to another community.

Browning has been on administrative duties for years, while the criminal process played out, but last week, Staff Sgt. Kris Clark, spokesperson for the RCMP E Division, said Browning is now on administrative leave “for reasons unrelated to [the Wang] matter.”

Clark wouldn't provide any additional information about the reason for this change, citing B.C.'s Privacy Act.

He also added that an internal RCMP investigation concluded that an RCMP Code of Conduct allegation against Browning's actions in the Wang incident “was established.” But he wouldn't say whether any disciplinary actions have been taken against Browning, again citing the Privacy Act.

It appears Browning will be keeping her job as an officer though. RCMP Code of Conduct hearings are held when an officer is facing dismissal from the force. At this time, a hearing is not scheduled for Browning.

Clark would not say whether Browning is being paid while she's on leave. Once again, he said the Privacy Act prevented him from disclosing that information.

During Browning's sentencing last August, Judge Roy Dickey said the light sentence "should not be seen as condoning Const. Browning’s treatment to Miss Wang."

"Const. Browning’s actions were criminal and highly inappropriate in arrest of Miss Wang under the Mental Health Act," he said.

Wang called the sentence a "slap on the wrist."