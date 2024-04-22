Interior hotel, GM and chef up for BC Hotel Association awards of excellence

Photo: Contributed Eldorado Resort executive chef Alain Leger, centre, is up for a BC Hotel Association Award of Excellence.

The Thompson-Okanagan has three nominees for BC Hotel Association Awards of Excellence that will be revealed early next month.

The finalists for the seven awards were announced last week, a trio of hotels or employees from the Interior will have a chance to win during the awards gala on May 2 in Whistler, which is part of the 2024 BCHA Summit being held that weekend.

Vernon’s Quality Inn and Suites is one of three finalists for the Sustainability Champion Award, which goes to an individual or property in the accommodation sector that has shown exceptional dedication to sustainability, reducing their carbon footprint and promoting eco-friendly practices.

Eldorado Resort executive chef Alain Léger is up for the Culinary Excellence Award against Nimmo Bay Wilderness Resort executive chef Linnéa Letourneau.

Finally, Fairfield by Marriott Kamloops general manager Maxim Borodin is one of four finalists for the Leader of the Future Award, which is given to an individual who has embraced the opportunity to think outside the box and develop an innovative project, initiative, service experience or campaign that pushes the limits of how the tourism and hospitality sectors have traditionally operated.

“We are excited to honour the exceptional nominees of the 2024 BCHA Awards of Excellence,” BCHA president and CEO Ingrid Jarrett said in a press release. “Their remarkable achievements have raised the bar for the provincial accommodation sector and helped push this vibrant industry forward. We can’t wait to celebrate their successes in style at the BCHA Summit.”