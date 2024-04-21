Kelowna business Lomi will pick up your food waste as part of new recycling program

Photo: Contributed

A Kelowna company that created a countertop composter is now offering to pick up the waste that the devices produce.

The Lomi Food Waste Recycling Program will be piloted in Kelowna beginning in May, offering convenient organics collection to residents. The company will turn food waste into a natural lawn and garden fertilizer called Lomi Earth, which can then be used at home or donated to local farms and collection partners, where it can regenerate the soil.

“Residents of the Kelowna area have voiced their overwhelming support for curbside food waste collection,” Lomi CEO Matt Bertulli said in a press release. “The Lomi Food Waste Recycling Program is a simple solution that meets this need. It is not only clean and convenient but has a positive local and environmental impact.

“Plus, by partnering with farms, like Helen’s Acres, on this initiative we give back to the community, enhance local agriculture and support community food banks.”

Residents interested in joining the program can sign up for the service, which includes a Lomi food recycler and on-demand Lomi Earth pickup. The Lomi Smart Waste food recycler transforms food scraps into natural fertilizer with the push of a button and without the mess of smelly, wet green bins, rotting food, or the challenges and danger of rodents and pests.

