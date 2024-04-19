Two vehicle accident with crash into bank on Hwy 33 snarls traffic through Rutland

Photo: Cayden

UPDATE: 9:15 p.m.

Reports are coming in that emergency crews have left the scene and Highway 33 has reopened to traffic at Rutland Road.

ORIGINAL: 8:50 p.m.

A two car crash that spanned across five lanes on Friday night is snarling traffic at Highway 33 and Rutland Road North.

One passerby said they saw one car had collided with the Valley First Building and the other was on the opposite side of the highway.

Emergency crews are on scene, including EMS, fire and RCMP.

The area up until Roxby Road has been closed off to traffic for the time being as crews clean up the scattered debris.

At this time the extent of injuries in unknown.

DriveBC has a contractor on the way to assess the incident reported and advises travellers to expect delays

Castanet has reached out to the RCMP for more information.

Photo: Cayden