Crown seeks six-year jail sentence for Kelowna bookkeeper in $1.35M fraud case

Photo: Facebook Carey Earl, left.

The former bookkeeper of a publicly-funded Kelowna company is facing up to six years in jail and a possible court order that she pay back the more than $1.35 million she’s accused of stealing from her employer.

Following several days of trial last fall, a jury convicted Carey Earl of theft and fraud over $5,000.

Throughout the trial, the Crown presented evidence that Earl funnelled more than $1.35 million from Access Human Resources to herself over a seven-year period, through a number of avenues, including paying $848,000 of company funds directly to her personal credit card.

Access Human Resources is 99% funded by the provincial government and provides services to developmentally disabled people in the community.

During sentencing submissions Friday, the Crown showed how Earl had used the stolen money to fund a lavish lifestyle for herself over several years. While Earl admitted to the theft in the pre-sentence report, Crown prosecutor Jessica Saris said Earl’s statements in the report showed little remorse, were self serving, and she attempted to minimize her actions by saying she was dealing with financial pressures at home.

“She needed $1.35 million for 'financial pressures?'” Saris said. “We saw Ms. Earl's credit card statements in court. We saw the lavish vacations she took, the helicopter ride in Vegas, the cruises, the trip to Mexico. She was not stealing money to pay her bills, she was stealing money to fund a lavish lifestyle.”

Citing the large sum of money involved in the fraud, the length of time the fraud was committed over, its complexity, Earl's attempts to cover her tracks, and her lack of a guilty plea, Saris said the Crown is seeking a six-year jail sentence. She pointed to several other similar fraud cases in Canada with comparable sentences, although the amount of money involved in Earl's case was much larger than these other cases.

Hoping to avoid jail

The defence’s sentencing position isn’t even close to the Crown's. Defence counsel Mark Chiu is instead hoping his client can avoid jail altogether, as he’s seeking a two-year conditional sentence order, which would be served in the community under house-arrest-like conditions.

During trial, Earl claimed Access Human Resource's executive director Cliff Andrusko instructed her her to misappropriate the funds, in an effort to devalue the company during his divorce proceedings.

But in convicting Earl, the jury rejected this defence, and Earl has now admitted to stealing from the company for her own financial gain. During sentencing submissions, Crown prosecutor Andrew McLean further explained how Earl's defence “really made no sense.”

“All of this money went to Ms. Earl for Ms. Earl's sole use and benefit,” he said. “It didn't go anywhere else. If there was such a scheme, which I would submit was soundly rejected by the jury, it was no kind of scheme that could have benefitted Mr. Andrusko.”

Size of fraud disputed

But while the jury convicted Earl of fraud and theft over $5,000, the actual amount she stole is being disputed by Earl. During sentencing submissions, defence counsel Chiu argued that Andrusko was a part of at least some of the misappropriation of the company’s funds, claiming Andrusko’s credibility continued to be in question.

His new theory is that Andrusko had made some kind of tacit agreement with Earl for her to receive extra benefits from the company, like vacations and vehicles, for extra work she had been doing for him.

Chiu argued that because of this, the exact value of the fraud cannot be ascertained, and Earl’s sentence shouldn’t reflect a $1.35 million fraud like the Crown had suggested.

Early on in Chiu’s submissions, Crown prosecutor McLean interrupted him and told Judge Weatherill the Crown would not accept Earl's new allegations as fact.

“This seems to be a re-litigating of issues covered in evidence at trial, which was rejected by the jury,” McLean said.

Despite this, Chiu spent the bulk of his sentencing submissions going through financial records Andrusko had approved, alleging Andrusko’s part in an alleged scheme. Justice Weatherill suggested that Andrusko may have simply trusted Earl and didn't keep a close eye on his company's financial records as a result.

'Twisted and misguided'

During sentencing submissions, Andrusko sat in the court gallery, surrounded by dozens of Access Human Resources employees. As Chiu attacked his credibility, Andrusko wiped tears from his eyes.

“Clearly some people's only available defence is a twisted and misguided offence,” Andrusko said in a statement following Friday's hearing. “Carey's legal defence has been exactly that.

“I feel that Carey has taken the final strand of my ability to ever trust without worry. She has even caused me to question my trust in the people closest to me.”

In response to Chiu's allegations, McLean simply said the theory “isn't based on any evidence,” and Earl never testified at the trial to present her allegations under oath.

“The court definitely cannot rely on it at all,” he said.

Because Chiu claimed the true amount that Earl stole is not known, he said the $1.35 million restitution order sought by the Crown should instead be left to civil litigation. Andrusko filed a lawsuit against Earl prior to criminal charges being laid, and that matter has effectively been on hold until the criminal manner wraps up.

McLean, meanwhile, said the financial records clearly showed Earl misappropriated more than $1.35 million for her own benefit, and she should be ordered to pay it back, even if she will likely never have the ability to.

'A special place in hell'

While the financial toll on Access Human Resouces was large, the impact on the staff that worked there was also recognized during sentencing. One employee, Jordan Oostenbrink, delivered his victim impact statement in court Friday morning, telling Earl, someone he once considered a friend, “there’s a special place in hell for people like you.”

“Your actions were selfish and truly pathetic and I feel like our friendship and working relationship was only a ruse,” he said. “You selfishly used these funds for your own benefit. This will be your legacy Carey and I want you to always remember that.”

Saris said Earl has no mental health, substance abuse or gambling issues that would lessen her moral culpability for her crimes. But Chiu noted Earl is now dealing with the “ultimate karmic problem,” as she's now facing a host of health issues, including rectal cancer, diabetes, high blood pressure, Crohn's disease, celiac disease and depression.

“She's extremely sick and she may be on her way out,” Chiu said.

Sentencing submissions from the Crown and defence took most of the day Friday, and Justice Weatherill reserved his decision to a later date. He'd expected to deliver his sentencing decision in mid-May.

Earlier this year, Earl unsuccessfully tried to have a mistrial declared after she was convicted, due to the post-judgment conduct of one of the jurors.