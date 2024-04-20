Two significant rental developments come before Kelowna council

Photo: Contributed Belaire Avenue

Kelowna city council will review two rental apartment applications when it sits Monday afternoon.

If ultimately approved, the developments would add 192 units to the city's rental inventory.

Both, however, are at different places in the process.

Belaire Avenue

Council will be asked to approve rezoning of two properties on Belaire Avenue within the northern edge of the Capri-Landmark urban centre.

The proposal seeks to consolidate properties at 1310 and 1320 Belaire and rezone them to the urban centre rental-only zone.

The developer is proposing a six-storey building with 62 rental units. A partially sunken enclosed parkade would include space for 49 vehicles including two accessible and one van accessible spaces.

If council approves the rezoning application a development permit with specific plans would come forward at a later date.

Lawson Avenue

Troika Developments are looking for development and development variance permits for their project on Lawson Avenue.

City council approved rezoning in August of last year.

The six-storey, 130-unit rental development also fronts onto Gordon Drive and Aspen Street.

The development would also include a fitness room, games room, co-working space, a deck on the fifth floor and a green roof.

Below grade and surface parking would be provided for 122 vehicles as well as 181 bicycle spaces.

The developer will also be required to enter into a car sharing agreement for a minimum of two years to take effect on the day of building occupancy.

Planning staff are recommending council move both applications forward.