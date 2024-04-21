Gas bar proposed for store at KLO and McCulloch roads

Photo: Google Street View

Owners of the convenience store at the corner of KLO Road and McCulloch Road in Kelowna are hoping to get city approval to add a gas bar at the front of the store.

An application has been sent to the city however, since the land is part of the Agricultural Land Reserve, a final decision would have to come down from the ALC.

The proposal seeks approval for a gas bar in the front of the store as well as a reconfiguration of the parking lot to incorporate 12 additional parking stalls.

Two electric vehicle charging stations would also be provided as part of the development.

"The subject property has been occupied by a commercial grocery store and post office since the 1940's, when the East Kelowna Community Hall was built on the NW corner of KLO Road and McCulloch Road," the application states.

"In 1976, the existing store building was moved on the property and converted to a warehouse use. At that time a new two-storey addition was constructed in front of the relocated building. The current owners purchased the limited company that owns the store in December 2020."

The application rationalizes a gas bar in this location would allow residents in East Kelowna to fuel their vehicles and equipment without having to drive into urban centres.

The city will review the application before sending it council for initial comment.

Those comments will then be forwarded to the Agricultural Land Commission.