Lake Country's Chris Buck Band releases new song featuring Gord Bamford

Photo: Chris Buck Band Chris Buck has been living in Nashville. He is due to perform in Lake Country as part of the Boots N Boats festival June 21-23, 2024.

A singer from Lake Country has teamed up on a new song with one of Canada’s biggest names in Country Music.

The Chris Buck Band collaborated with multiple award winning star Gord Bamford on the track “Cowboy Boots”, which is now available via Sakamoto Music. Banford is the most decorated artists in Canadian country music with 26 Canadian Country Music Association awards.

It was Buck’s producer, Grammy-nominated Matt McClure who said, “wouldn’t this be an even greater song if we got Gord Bamford on it?”

“One thing led to another and I’m beyond grateful to have Gord on board,” says Buck. “He fits this song perfectly; it was meant to be.”

The song marks a new chapter for the Okanagan artist, who took I hiatus and has been sober for over a year.

“I hate to say it but I had to take some time off to figure out what I wanted to do creatively to fill my soul again,” says Buck. “I fell in love with country music because of Alan Jackson, Steve Earle and Garth Brooks, and now I am putting my own touch on it. A year ago, I started writing barn-burners and toe-steppers. It just feels right to me and I reignited my passion for creating music.”

He is gearing up for a busy summer of touring, including the new Boots ‘N Boats singer-songwriter festival set to take place in Lake Country from June 21-23, 2024, at the Turtle Bay Marina.

Tickets are now on sale for the one-of-a-kind musical experience that mixes honky-tonks with the tranquility of Wood Lake.