Okanagan Clinical Trials is looking for Type 2 diabetes patients for study

Photo: Pixabay

If you're living with type 2 diabetes and are between the ages of 19 and 75, Okanagan Clinical Trials would like to hear from you.

Okanagan Clinical Trials is looking for people to take part in an ongoing research study to evaluate the safety and determine the best dose of a new once-a-week injectable.

“If you are taking type 2 diabetic medications and your average blood sugar trends are 7.5 per cent you may be a good fit for this study,” says Dr. Colleen Maytham, principal investigator for Okanagan Clinical Trials.

The study's research goals include achieving better glycemic control and weight management with this new investigation medication.

“OCT recognizes the need for more research into medications that can help people maintain optimal glycemic control. If you are living with Type 2 diabetes, please reach out to our clinic for more information,” says Dr. Kim Christie, president of Okanagan Clinical Trials.

Investigational treatment will not affect provincial medical coverage and all study-related costs will be paid for by the sponsor. Participants are free to leave the study at any time.

To learn more about the study or to volunteer, click here, or call 250-862-8141.