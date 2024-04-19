Kelowna-area fruit packer fined another $78K for failed septic system

Photo: Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy A January 2024 inspection found a failed wastewater treatment system at the Sandher Fruit Packers facility.

A Kelowna-area fruit packing plant has been fined another $78,368 for discharging effluent into a failed septic field.

Neighbours of Sandher Fruit Packers on Scotty Creek Road have been up in arms about water flowing from the plant used to wash fruit ever since the facility was first fined $32,000 in August 2022.

In a “community update” this week, company president Gurtaj Sandher said the accept the penalty and intend to fully comply.

“Sandher Fruit is a family-owned business that is proud of the role we play in helping feed families across Canada,” the statement said “We have had challenges with our water management used to wash apples and cherries on our packing line – including damage that resulted from extreme cold weather in January.”

The company says it has made significant efforts to remedy the situation through repairs and the hiring of an engineering firm to “replace and modernize” their wastewater system.

“While we acknowledge that we haven’t always gotten it right, we want to assure our customers and our neighbours that we are working diligently on a permanent solution,” Gurtaj Sandher said.

While area residents have complained about a foul smell from the discharged water, the company says the wastewater has been tested and does not pose a risk to public health.

Sandher made an application to the Ministry of Environment on March 4, 2024 for a wastewater discharge application. The company says that application was not for discharges on a regular basis, but rather in unforeseen circumstances like extreme future storms.

In a statement to Castanet, the ministry said that the application was found to be insufficient and lacking information. The company now has until May 10 to amend their application before it is rejected outright.