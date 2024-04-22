Rotary takes over performing arts festival from Kiwanis Club

Photo: COPA Festival Young singers take part in the 2024 Central Okanagan Performing Arts Festival.

The Kelowna Kiwanis Festival is no more, but in name only.

After nearly a century, the showcase of local youth performers has a new title sponsor, the Rotary Clubs of the Central Okanagan and a new name, the Central Okanagan Performing Arts Festival.

“After many months of hard work, I am very proud to officially announce the news of our new title sponsor and new branding. The Rotary Clubs of the Central Okanagan have already been heavily involved by providing a multitude of volunteers for our Dance and Music categories,” said executive director Tascheleia Marangoni.

The festival of local dance, voice, piano and strings & chamber orchestra competitors, wrapped up Friday. Winner will be showcased at a gala concert on May 10. Titled Aspire, the gala will see seasoned professionals join the amateur artists in a concert hosted by Kelowna city councillor Loyal Wooldridge.

Guest performers at Aspire will include Hype Dance, violinist Sophie Armstrong and the Okanagan Festival Singers. Tickets for the gala are available here.