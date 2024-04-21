Kelowna man to bike across Canada for people facing food insecurity

A Kelowna father of three will be biking across Canada over the next couple of months to raise money for families and children facing food insecurity.

Chris Luff wants to do what he can for the nearly one-in-five Canadian families that suffer from food insecurity.

As a youth pastor for over 12 years and now as a teacher, he says he sees hungry children all the time.

"I see kids showing up to school to to things where they haven’t eaten breakfast, they don’t have anything in their backpacks for lunch, so they are not properly fuelled for the day... so that breaks my heart,” said Luff.

The ride will be raising money for the Canadian Feed the Children organization.

Travelling from Newfoundland’s east coast all the way to the west coast of B.C., Luff hopes to raise a minimum of $13,000 from the 10 provinces in Canada.

“I love challenging myself for sure. High endurance athlete is kind of a scary title, but I definitely love to challenge myself," Luff said.

"I may not be the fastest, but I do like to push myself hard and go as long and as far as I can… I am literally going from the furthest easterly point in all of North America, all the way to one of the furthest western points in Canada being Tofino B.C."

Luff says he will be riding about 8,000 kilometres in all, or 200 kilometres a day for two months.

"This is a beautiful country and I want to explore it while I am at it.”

Commuting on bike daily, Luff believes the mental aspect of his journey will be the most challenging part, but he tells Castanet this trek pales in comparison to anything he’s ever done before.

“By the time I make it across Newfoundland alone, I will have doubled my longest day. At the same time, I’ve ridden 29 days in a row doing three-hour rides while working. There’s a stamina to that, but nothing in comparison to what I’m about to try.”

Luff will also be eating every 30 to 45 minutes in order to keep himself properly fuelled for the ride across the world's second largest country.

Luff will be pitching a tent for the majority of his overnight stays across the country, and you can help support his solo journey by donating to his GoFundMe page.