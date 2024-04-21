Non-profit society formed to help support displaced Ukrainians in the Okanagan

Photo: Denys Storozhuk Okanagan 4 Ukraine held its first major event at Trinity Church in Kelowna on April 18, 2024.

A new non-profit society has been formed to help provide humanitarian support to newly arrived Ukrainians in the Okanagan, and to help those who remain in Ukraine.

Okanagan 4 Ukraine held its first major gathering in Kelowna on Thursday at Trinity Church on Springfield Road. Members of the community were invited to hear more about possible new humanitarian support, as well as to learn from church leadership about ministering in a war zone.

“We met to learn about the Third Front in the war against Ukraine - the systematic destruction of church structures and attacks on all priests and congregations in Ukraine that are not Russian Orthodox,” said O4U board member Kate Woodman.

“We heard about the experiences of over 60 Ukrainian clergy across denominations. They shared accounts of the ways their pastoral work has changed as a result of the war. How they are supporting displaced persons, orphaned children, taking on military chaplain roles, serving grieving populations, helping those who have had family members abducted and taken into Russia.

“Okanagan 4 Ukraine is thankful for everyone who participated and look forward to providing the Kelowna faith community with other events in the future. The needs in Ukraine are great - together we can make a difference!”

The new non-profit will be taking over part of the workload from Kelowna Stands With Ukraine, which was formed shortly after the Russian invasion in February, 2022. KSWU will continue to support Ukraine’s defence needs, which prevents it from attaining charity status in Canada.

Okanagan 4 Ukraine will apply to the Canada Revenue Agency for charitable status so that it can issue tax receipts for donations.

Other events planned by O4U in the coming months include: