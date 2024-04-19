Water restrictions for all Kelowna water users coming amid drought

Photo: Castanet/file

The City of Kelowna is contemplating wide ranging water restrictions that would affect both residential and agricultural users.

With the region experiencing drought conditions staff are recommending council endorse Stage 1 water restrictions for all Kelowna water utility users.

"After multiple dry summers and an exceptionally low snowpack winter, current and projected conditions indicate the city must act to assure that water is available to all customers through to the end of 2024," said utility planning manager Rod MacLean in his report to council.

Under Stage 1 restrictions, users are able to water outdoors just three days a week before 10 a.m. and after 7 p.m.

Odd numbered addresses are able to water Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday with even numbered addresses on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

Watering is not allowed on Mondays.

Council will also be asked to declare agricultural customers are not allowed to exceed their 2024 allotment. Abusers could have their water service shut off.

According to April 8 figures, the provincial snowpack is 63 per cent of normal - the lowest since 1970 while the Okanagan region is 73 per cent of average levels.

With an expected lower freshet volume this spring, Okanagan Lake is being kept above its normal level for this time of year while outflows at the Penticton dam are well below normal.

MacLean says Okanagan Lake is not expected to reach full pool this year. Lake levels can be tracked here.

As for the non-potable system, MacLean says the snowpack feeding the McCulloch Watershed—which is the only supply for agricultural irrigation and fire protection in Southeast Kelowna —is below normal and started to melt early.

He says that could mean an earlier reliance on reservoir storage to supply customers.

Staff are to educate customers on irrigation management and efficiency including offering free water audits for the top 32 overuse agriculture accounts during May.

"Through all available data on current and projected conditions, it is clear the city needs to take prudent and targeted actions for the sustainability of our 2024 water supply, particularly the non-potable water

supply," MacLean concludes.

"Staff are working closely with agriculture customers to help them stay within their allotments.

"Staff will also re-evaluate storage estimates later in the season, reassess water availability at that time,

and continue to adopt efficiencies in the delivery system."