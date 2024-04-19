Okanagan Forest Task Force hosts second annual fundraiser Saturday

Photo: Cathy Tully Ferris A recent discovery of trash dumped in the Oyama Lake area.

The Okanagan Forest Task Force expects to collect over one million pounds of trash from the backcountry this year.

That work comes with a cost, so the organization that helps keep the wilderness clean is holding it’s second annual fundraiser this weekend. There will be a meet and greet, food and drinks, raffle prizes and fun for the kids.

“It’s what’s going to keep us going for the summer. Whatever money is raised will go towards this summer,” explains OFTF founder Kane Blake.

He says their crews will be travelling further afield this summer. “We’re going out to Okanagan Falls. We’re going to be out in Salmon Arm, Armstrong area. We’ve got Peachland, Summerland.

“So there’s a lot of driving involved and travelling, not to mention trucking equipment. We have some cleanups where we’re actually having to truck in equipment. It all adds up, especially with fuel prices the way they are,” notes Blake.

Photo: Cathy Tully Ferris Garbage strewn along a forest service road in the Oyama Lake area.

Blake and other volunteers have already been out in many popular recreation areas and other parts of the wilderness where everything from bags of yard waste to old RVs and boats are illegally dumped. Recently, a Lake Country resident posted photos of trash strewn in the Oyama Lake area, and Blake says he hopes to get up there in the coming days to clear it away.

They will also be on the lookout for campfires that have been left burning. Between May and October of 2023, OFTF put out approximately 300 abandoned fires between Kelowna and Lake Country, 30 to 40 of them when strict fire bans were in effect.

The Okanagan Forest Task Force was formed in 2016 with the goal of cleaning up the Okanagan's backcountry.

The fundraiser takes place Saturday, April 20, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 391 Tilley Road.