Joe Rich garage fire deemed not suspicious

The Joe Rich Fire Department responded to a fire in the 5600 block of Goudie Road Wednesday night.

Fire chief Greg Robson tells Castanet his firefighters responded to a structure fire at 10:14 p.m. Wednesday.

"Upon arrival, a shop and garage were fully involved. The fire was quickly knocked down," said Robson.

Kelowna RCMP also responded along with the Joe Rich Fire Department.

"The fire was not deemed suspicious however there were some minor systems and chemicals on scene suggesting possible illicit activity requiring the assistance of specially trained RCMP units to assist in dismantling," says Cpl. Michael Gauthier, RCMP spokesperson.

RCMP say they are not pursuing an investigation at this time.