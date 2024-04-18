Aberdeen Hall opens $12.5M athletics and wellness centre

Photo: Contributed The athletics and wellness centre at Aberdeen Hall

Aberdeen Hall Preparatory School in Kelowna has announced the opening of its new $12.5 million athletics and wellness centre.

The addition to the campus will serve as a hub for sports, fitness, student life, and the arts.

"Belonging to powerful communities is essential for a fulfilling life, and the athletics and wellness centre serves as a unifying force for our Aberdeen Hall community," said Chris Grieve, head of school.

"This facility completes the school's '20-Year Master Campus Plan' and assists the school in reaching its strategic priorities. It exemplifies our commitment to providing a well-rounded education that prepares students for success in all aspects of life," Grieve added.

Aberdeen Hall celebrated the inauguration of the facility with a school assembly on April 15.