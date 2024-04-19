Naked Cafe, Kelowna plant-based restaurant, up for sale

Photo: Naked Cafe

The Naked Cafe is up for sale.

The well-known downtown Kelowna plant-based restaurant shared the sale on Facebook Marketplace earlier this month.

The restaurant is listed for $299,000.

According to the Facebook post, "The Naked Cafe began as a passion project for two sisters who were inspired to provide delicious food while working simultaneously towards liberation for humans, the planet, and all animals."

The cafe is located at 571 Lawrence Ave.

"The owners are hopefully trying to keep the business as is. Their goal is to try and keep it vegan since we don't have many vegan restaurants in Kelowna," manager Caitlyn Komant told Castanet News.

The Marketplace post says that the current employees have agreed to stay on under new ownership, provided that the cafe continues to operate as a plant-based cafe.

"Annual revenue [is] $1.2M+. Financials and supporting documents are available to prospective buyers once they have signed an NDA," the post added.

The cafe first opened in 2015. The owners just completed renovations.