Canadian Armed Forces holding an open house at the Brigadier Angle Armoury Saturday

If you ever wanted to know what goes on behind the doors at the Brigadier Angle Armoury in downtown Kelowna, here's your chance.

The Canadian Armed Forces will be opening the doors Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. for anyone interested in seeing what goes on within the armed forces in the city.

A number of the military's Mercedes G-Wagons will be on display outside with many more activities inside the armoury.

"There will be a kit display so people can see what our body armour is like, we're going to have a weapons display so people can see the kind of weapons we use. The common rifles and the like," said BC Dragoons Capt. Jeff Daley.

"It's always interesting to see the food table because we have our individual meals there that everybody eats."

Military personnel will also be on hand to answer questions.

"We're not going to get into the politics of things but we'll get into what we do. We can talk about fighting fires, domestic operations.

"We have s couple of guys going on international missions. There's one heading to Latvia."

Recruiters will also be on site to answer those types of questions.

Of note, says Capt. Daley, is the armed forces full-time summer employment program which allows individuals a chance at summer employment.

"We'll hire them, put them on full basic training and it gives them a full-time job for the summer.

Summer jobs are offered in a number of fields including armoured crewmen, administrative assistants and communications just to name a few.

"It's great for students because once you're in, they can write off some of your university tuition."

While there is the extra benefit for students, Capt. Daley says the program is available for everyone.

"There are a lot of people in the unit who always wanted to join the military, then they get to a point in their civilian lives where they have some time on their hands," he says

"We have a lot of older people within the unit and the Canadian Armed Forces."