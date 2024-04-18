Kelowna Gospel Mission celebrates more than 130 volunteers who help change lives

Photo: Kelowna Gospel Mission Kelowna Gospel Mission Volunteer Appreciation Week.

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission is celebrating volunteer appreciation week by recognizing the contributions of more than 130 regular volunteers.

These volunteers donate time and care, embodying the spirit of compassion and community service. Their combined efforts have totalled over 25,000 hours of service this year, helping the vulnerable and homeless population in Kelowna.

KGM volunteer manager Sonja Menyes says she is "so proud" of the team.

“There are brand new volunteers and volunteers who have been around for close to 20 years. It never fails to make me smile when we attempt to give our volunteers a token of appreciation. The volunteers are all about giving so receiving can sometimes be hard for them."

Many of the volunteers say the experience is rewarding and provides a sense of purpose and of making a difference.

"It is not always an easy place to volunteer, sometimes seeing the people we serve at their worst. But there are also those days when something miraculous happens – maybe someone gets their ID back or finds a place of their own, or is reunited with family, and that makes it all worthwhile," said Menyes.

"From the sandwich makers to the barbers, to the dentists, to the Outreach volunteers, thrift store volunteers, church groups, food servers, cleaners, drivers, thrift store workers – I appreciate every one of our volunteers and am grateful not only this week but year-round."

For more information on the Gospel Mission or volunteering click here.