Crashed Kelowna motorcycle rider had failed to stop for police: RCMP

Police say a motorcycle that crashed in front of a Kelowna RCMP cruiser on Monday had failed to pull over for a traffic stop.

The incident, which was partially captured on dash-cam video published by Castanet News, happened at 5:25 p.m. at the University Way exit on Highway 97 near UBCO.

RCMP say the motorcycle passed an unmarked police vehicle on the highway, leading the officer to activate their lights and attempt a traffic stop “due to their driving behaviour.”

Police say the motorcycle did not stop and crashed a short time afterwards on the off-ramp.

The rider was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

B.C.’s police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office of BC, is now investigating to determine the extent of the riders injuries. The agency investigates all police incidents involving serious injury or death.

“The IIO was notified of the incident shortly after it occurred and commenced an investigation,” said the IIO on Thursday.

“Initial investigative steps seek to confirm if the man’s injuries meets the threshold of serious harm, as defined by the Police Act.”

The Police Act defines serious harm as death or injuries that "may cause serious disfigurement or may cause substantial loss or impairment of mobility of the body as a whole or of the function of any limb or organ."