Barriers installed at Kelowna homeless camp to help create clear spaces for tents

Photo: Madison Reeve Barriers at tent city rail trial

A total of 30 concrete barriers are being installed along the rail trail at tent city.

Kelowna bylaw services supervisor Nick Bonnett tells Castanet that the barriers are being put in place to help identify where tents can be placed.

"To make it easier and clearer for all people involved to identify the occupiable zones. It's all part of a health and safety lens. The goal is 30 spaces right now. The rest of the site will still be available to use; it will just be done as we have done in the past," Bonnett said.

Back in October 2023, each site was outlined by a chalk line that was 10 feet from the next campsite.

Over time, the lines faded from activity and weather on the site.

"It helped initially, but then over wintertime, footprints expanded, and the lines did get wiped out. The barriers are meant to further help identify the spaces for people. We tried that, and now we are adapting.

The city, along with bylaw members, have conducted spring cleaning at the camp over the last two days.

"It's gone well. The strong majority of people were happy to moreover and have the space cleaned. We anticipate people moving back over in the coming week," Bonnett added.