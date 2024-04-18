BC Transit adds on-demand transit in Kelowna's Crawford neighbourhood

BC Transit is getting ready to launch on-demand service in Kelowna’s Crawford neighbourhood, giving residents an opportunity to catch a ride when and where they want.

“The way I describe it, is by what it’s not," said Erinn Pinkerton, president and CEO of BC Transit.

"There’s no route and there’s no schedule."

"Customers tell us where they want to go in the zone that we’ve identified, and then we tell them when the bus is going to come and pick them up at a stop close to their house. It’s flexible transit."

The service is used primarily through an app available on both the Google Play and Apple Stores. You can also call for a bus by phone at 1-855-995-5872.

Instead of standing around waiting for the bus to show up, the smartphone apps allow customers to track the bus, knowing exactly when it is going to arrive.

Riders using the app will choose the time of which they would like the bus to pick them up, the app will then give them a recommendation with regards to the stop that they will walk to. The bus will then arrive within an arrival window and provide notifications 15 minutes and five minutes before it’s arrival.

The Crawford neighbourhood has already been set up with more than 100 different locations for pick up, and users simply choose the one that's most convenient for you.

In terms of dollars and cents, BC Transit believes on-demand service is a way of the future and is also more environmentally friendly.

Pinkerton said transit service in the area already uses drivers and buses, "so what we are doing is we’re taking that same driver, that same bus and saying 'let’s use it differently to try and provide a better service offering in hopes that we carry more passengers.'"

"If no one calls for a ride, we don’t have to put the bus on the road that way. So we save on road infrastructure, GHGs from the buses and just wear and tear on the entire system."

This new on-demand service will launch in Crawford on April 28 and will drop customers off at the Mission Rec Centre bus loop, where they can then transfer to other buses to travel throughout the city.

Crawford was the first neighbourhood chosen for the project in B.C. as it sees a smaller volume of riders and will serve as a great area to test this new service. If the pilot program succeeds, on-demand service will be expanded elsewhere in B.C.

More details on the new service are here.