Crime Stoppers event in Kelowna takes aim at illegal tobacco sales and organized crime

Photo: RCMP RCMP provide photo of contraband cigarette bust on April 29, 2023.

Crime Stoppers is hosting an organized crime training conference in Kelowna with a focus on the sale of illegal tobacco.

Organizers say there is a strong connection between illegal tobacco sales and organized crime in British Columbia.

"We're fortunate that the production of contraband tobacco isn't in B.C. yet. But we need to get on top of this and create public awareness so we can nip this in the bud," says Weldon LeBlanc, executive director with BC Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers personnel are gathering in the Okanagan for a training conference specifically targeting the activities of organized gangs throughout the province.

"Our real focus at this stage is sales and distribution. As I like to say we're not we're not after uncle Bill and aunt Jane who are purchasing contraband, tobacco, that's their decision. We want them to know that when they do their funding organized crime, and we want to go after that pipeline," says LeBlanc.

Contraband cigarettes cost the B.C. government millions in lost taxes and act as a gateway for organized crime.

"Many people think that it's a harmless crime, but it's actually a billion-dollar cash cow for organized crime across Canada. And it's unfortunately rearing its ugly head here in B.C.," LeBlanc says.

The BC Crime Stoppers conference runs from April 19-21 and they will look at the impact of contraband tobacco on gang activities, energy theft, child exploitation, and illicit trade.

The conference will focus on strengthening the Crime Stoppers network throughout B.C.

“The toxic-drug crisis in BC is a direct result of organized crime activities. And, when organized crime comes to your community, violence and death follows,” says LeBlanc.

Police in British Columbia have seized more than 27 tonnes of contraband cigarettes worth more than $24 million in just two investigations over the past year.

The Okanagan region and the Lower Mainland are hotspots for contraband tobacco activity.