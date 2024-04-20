Dyas excited for Kelowna to host Canadian Country Music Awards

Nashville North?

One can always dream, right.

That's the level of excitement Kelowna's mayor is showing as the city begins more than a year of preparations for the Canadian Country Music Awards coming to Kelowna in September of next year.

Mayor Tom Dyas, during a one-on-one interview with Castanet News, didn't hide his love for country music or what an event like this will do for the city.

"This is pretty special," says Dyas.

"It's a major event that has never been held in a city this size before."

While the public from coast-to-coast to coast only see the award ceremony itself, the actual event runs an entire week, says Dyas.

And that means big money being spent not only by event organizers and country music stars but fans from across the country who will converge on the city for that week.

"The economic impact for our city in what is the shoulder season is fantastic. It's our hotels, our restaurants all of the other items will all be full.

"And a lot of people that don't know what Kelowna looks like will know what Kelowna looks like.

"To promote the community in a light that so many people have not seen. We'll see that with the Brier, we'll see that with the CCMA's, we'll maybe see it with other events that are coming forward."

And there's the benefits to the residents and tourists with the potential for workshops, concerts and other events and activities leading up to the big night.

Staff at the city and CCMA organizers are working together to co-ordinate the event and how it will roll out.

"It's one of those nice events that...they have their structure and when they come into a community this is what the like to see and how they like to roll it out."

And aside from the immediate tourist impact, there is also the millions upon millions of dollars of free advertising the city will receive through stories, pictures and video clips going across the country.

As for Nashville North?

"We were a community that at one particular point in time through the Rockets I think, a lot of players in the NHL and other sports fields found this city and decided to reside in this community.

"Maybe now that we have these talented individuals and country singers coming to our community, maybe that's the next round of individuals that decide to move to our community and become Nashville north."