Kelowna developer donates $100,000 to help fight hunger for next three years

Photo: Contributed

The Central Okanagan Food Bank got a big financial boost from an Okanagan developer.

The Callahan Property Group, owned and operated by Bruce & Bob Callahan, has donated $100,000 to help support the foodbank's Food Rescue Program. The donation is a three-year commitment to combat food insecurity and reduce waste.

"The food bank tackles situational food insecurity at all demographic levels — from new mothers to children to seniors who are struggling with hunger and faced with a lack of resources to nourish their bodies," says Marnie Sisson, with Callahan Property Group.

"Our city’s population is growing, and as a business community, we must offer our support in whatever capacity we can."

The COFB's food rescue program, started in 2018, redirects surplus perishable food away from landfills and transforms it into nutritious meals for those facing food insecurity.

The program operates 364 days a year and has forged partnerships with 18 local retail grocery partners and farmers to salvage all perishable food, regardless of viability. Edible foods find their way to individuals, families, and community agencies, while inedible items are repurposed for animal feed or composted.