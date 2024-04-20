Central Okanagan domestic violence unit receives $100K

Photo: Facebook

The Central Okanagan Elizabeth Fry Society has received $100,000 from the provincial government to support women and children living through domestic violence.

The money will help pay for the organization's domestic violence unit consisting of community-based victim service workers, child protection workers and police officers. The team provides co-ordinated responses when the risk of violence is high.

In addition to the Elizabeth Fry Society, similar non-profits received funding in Abbotsford, Surrey and Vancouver.

“Specialized teams like the domestic violence units and counter-exploitation unit play a pivotal role in dismantling the vicious cycle of family violence, safeguarding children and empowering survivors of intimate partner violence,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General.

“By addressing the root causes and supporting both survivors and perpetuators, we pave the way for a safer community. This new support will help our community partners with the important work of ensuring culturally appropriate care is available for people when they need it most.”

According to the BC Government, approximately one in every four women in British Columbia report surviving physical or sexual assault at the hands of an intimate partner.

According to research by University of British Columbia and Kelowna Women’s Shelter, as many as 92% of women domestic-violence survivors experience signs and symptoms of traumatic brain injury.