Staff proposal on beach booze expected in front of Kelowna city council next month

Photo: pexels

Warm, sunny spring days are here, and many have likely been cracking open a cold one on the beach to celebrate. But for now, public consumption of alcohol on Kelowna beaches remains illegal.

After a three-month pilot program that saw the consumption of alcohol permitted at select Kelowna beaches last summer, city staff are still working on putting together a proposal for the return of the program this year.

City of Kelowna spokesperson Tom Wilson says staff are hoping to put a proposal in front of council in early May, but it's not clear at this time what that proposal may look like.

Last spring, the City of Penticton made their three-year pilot program that allowed drinking on beaches permanent, all year long. And just last month, the District of Summerland voted to expand its beach alcohol consumption program after a successful one-year pilot program. That program will now run from April to October this year.

Both councils noted they'd had no major issues with the programs during the pilot programs.

Last summer in Kelowna, alcohol was permitted at Waterfront Park and Tugboat Beach, Kinsman Park and Boyce Gyro Park, from July 4 to Oct. 6. Drinking was allowed until 9 p.m. at the parks and glass containers were prohibited.

While the pilot project was concluded last October, staff has not yet presented a report on the results to council. That is expected to be included in next month's proposal for the future of the program.