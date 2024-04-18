Kelowna to continue advocating for more complex care beds

The City of Kelowna will continue to lobby the province for more complex care beds within the city.

This comes as the province announced another 20 complex care beds on property on Pacific Avenue earlier this week to bring the total number of beds in the city to 40 once this latest development is built.

"Myself and this council will continue to advocate for more," said Mayor Tom Dyas during a one-on-one interview with Castanet News.

"I know it's not only this council but I've met with mayors up and down the valley and we all understand the importance of making sure those services are available for our community."

The city has been lobbying the province for several years about the need to find places for people with a complex suite of mental, health and addiction issues to live.

That led to the initial announcement of 20 beds back in 2021.

Those beds, said Dyas, are about 90 per cent filled.

"This (new) announcement was great news for our community. Is there a need for more than 20, yes...but we are grateful.

"We are also grateful for the supportive housing units alongside of it."

While there are a maximum of 20 beds from this announcement, Dyas says given the size of the property there is an opportunity to bring that number to 40 or 60.

"I know we are going to have those discussions to densify it as much as possible."

Despite this announcement plus other supportive housing initiatives operating in the community, the number of unhoused on Kelowna streets doesn't seem to be diminishing.

Dyas says the the tiny home and modular housing developments are designed to create a circle of care where individuals are able to transition from the streets to shelters, into the new developments, and then into supportive housing.

"The difficulty is when we went to McCurdy recently and did the cleanup there...service providers told those individuals there was room in the shelters.

"There were 14 individuals and they offered it to all 14, but none of them accepted the offer."

The city does not have the ability to mandate people go to a shelter.

"These shelters come with rules," added Dyas.

"They come with a time frame of when you can come and go and the ability to smoke and not to smoke.

"Even though we are providing that element of it there is going to be a certain segment that don't come through."

Dyas says the last figures he saw show there are about 280 people living in shelters and about 150 unsheltered around the community.