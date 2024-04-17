Kelowna RCMP appeal for witnesses related to motorcycle crash

Kelowna RCMP are asking for witnesses after a motorcycle crashed in front of one of their police cruisers on Monday.

The crash, which was captured on dashcam video, happened at 5:20 p.m. on the University Way exit ramp from Highway 97. The video shows the rider losing control in the turn and laying the motorcycle down as the rider flies off the bike.

Police say the rider was wearing a dark coloured plaid jacket, black helmet and jeans.

A police cruiser is seen following the motorcycle during the crash, but its not clear how long the officer had been following the rider with their lights on.

Police are asking anyone with dashcam footage, including any driving behaviour prior to the collision southbound on Highway 97, to come forward.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference Kelowna RCMP file number 2024-19691," says RCMP spokesperson Const. Michael Gauthier.

The Independent Investigations Office of BC said Wednesday it is still trying to determine if it has jurisdiction to investigate the incident. The agency investigates police incidents involving serious injury or death and the IIO says it is unclear if that threshold has been met.

The extent of the rider's injuries is still not known, but the Police Act defines serious harm as death or injuries that "may cause serious disfigurement or may cause substantial loss or impairment of mobility of the body as a whole or of the function of any limb or organ."