Kelowna beer scene getting recognition

A number of breweries in Kelowna walked away with awards from the Penticton Fest of Ale last weekend and people in the industry believe the Central Okanagan is becoming more of a great place for craft beer drinkers.

Owner of Lakesider Brewing, Kieren Armour, returned from the Fest of Ale with some hardware and was happy to share his winnings with Castanet.

“Right now is a really exciting time for craft beer here in Kelowna and West Kelowna," said Kieren Armour, owner of Lakesider Brewing in West Kelowna.

According to Armour, the Okanagan stands out as a craft beer destination because of its diversity of experiences that people can enjoy here.

Armour says every brewery throughout the valley has its own personality, it’s got something different to offer everyone, and so there’s always something new to explore and enjoy when visiting local breweries.

Wild Ambition Brewing in the north end of Kelowna took home the best beer in show award against 62 other breweries, and they say Kelowna was the perfect destination for them to start their business.

“We really wanted to work with the mix culture brewing, really have a focus on local fruit, barrel ageing, so an orchard area filled with wineries was the obvious choice,” said Mitchell Kehoe, Co-owner and Brewer at Wild Ambition Brewing.

“We’ve been tweaking that recipe and kind of attempting to do something in that vein since pretty close to when we started and we were never quite happy with it until this batch. We took a while to try and figure out the best way to hit that kind of authentic technique with our processes.”

According to Wild Ambition Brewing, there were just eight breweries between Lake Country and West Kelowna back in 2018 and since then that number has grown to more than 20. Vancouver, for comparison, has 24.

That healthy amount of competition means some local breweries have to get creative to stand out.

Armour, meanwhile, says the local beer drinker is getting more adventurous.

“We’ve really seen an uptick in people’s understanding of craft beer culture here and the market for more craft styles of beer is really starting to mature here, so you’re seeing a lot of demand for styles like hazy pale ale, IPAs, sours, and now more recently we are coming back to craft lagers that have something a little bit more to offer than your traditional big macro brewery lagers that we all know so well," he said.