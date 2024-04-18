K.L.O. Farm Market invites Kelowna to first tulip festival

Photo: Rupi Bhangu K.L.O. Farm Market will be hosting its first tulip festival on April 20 and 21, 2024.

No need to travel to the Fraser Valley to take in a tulip festival.

A Kelowna business is launching its own celebration of the spring-blooming flowers. K.L.O. Farm Market is inviting the public to take in its first ever tulip festival this weekend.

Owner Rupi Bhangu says they have planted multiple rows of different varieties of tulips on their farm.

“We decided to share this magical site with acres of tulips with the Okanagan,” she said. “Amidst the rows of colourful petals dancing in the spring breeze, memories will be made and hearts will be uplifted.

“Our festival is more than just a feast to the eyes. It's a journey of discovery and connection. We are reminded of the timeless beauty of nature and the joy of sharing it with others.”

The K.L.O. Farm Market tulip festival runs Saturday, April 20 and Sunday, April 21, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1760 K.L.O. Road. Admission is $20 for two adults, free for children.

While the market isn’t open for the season yet, Bhangu says she will be in the fields to help direct people through the flowers.