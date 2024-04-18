Judge approves sales process for redevelopment of Kelowna mobile home park

Photo: Google Street View Shasta Mobile Home Park on Kelowna's Lakeshore Road.

One of Kelowna's last mobile home parks is one step closer to being sold and developed after a judge recently approved a sales process for the property.

The Shasta Mobile Home Park on Lakeshore Road has about 140 units right across the street from Kelowna's Rotary Beach Park, but the owners of the 18.5-acre property are looking to sell.

But it has not been an easy process, due to family disputes among ownership that have dated back many years. The park is owned by Shasta Properties Ltd., which is now a numbered company owned by four brothers.

After building a fortune through real estate and development in Kelowna dating back to 1960s, Lloyd and Marjorie Callahan left their four sons Ted, Douglas, Bruce and Robert what one judge has described as “a legacy of financial security that could have been expected to extend into at least the next generation.” But disputes between Ted and the three other brothers have “overshadowed that success” of the businesses, and led to years of court battles.

Ted now owns Argus Properties, which owns a number of properties around the city including the Hotel Eldorado and Manteo Beach. In a recent separate matter before the courts, Ted estimated his "business interests" in the Argus Group were valued between $151 million to $163 million.

But all four brothers refer to the Shasta property as the “Crown Jewel” of the family's assets, with the property expected to sell for “many tens of millions of dollars” to a potential developer, according to a BC Supreme Court judge. Justice Kevin Loo notes that all brothers agree the mobile home park is “not the most lucrative use of the Land.”

In the fiscal year ending in July 2020, Shasta Mobile Home Park generated just over $1 million in revenue, with net earnings of $470,721.

In November 2020, Douglas, Bruce and Robert voted to liquidate the assets of Shasta Properties Ltd., appointing Ernst & Young as liquidator. Ted voted against the move.

While a B.C. Supreme Court judge blocked the liquidation in a January 2022 decision, saying it would be “unfairly prejudicial” to Ted, the BC Court of Appeal overturned the decision the following November, allowing the liquidation process to proceed.

In the latest court decision in the dispute, a BC Supreme Court judge approved Ernst & Young's sales process of the property, which was objected to by Ted. Ted's three brothers claimed Ted's objections to the sales process were “tactical,” and were only being argued to delay the sale of the property.

Last week, Justice Kevin Loo sided with the three brothers and approved Ernst & Young's plan to hold a sealed bid process for the sale of the property. All four brothers will be able to bid on the property on their own if they want. A judge will then make an order approving the sale to the bidder which “in the Court’s view, is in the best interests of the Company.”

In addition, Justice Loo determined an appropriate timeline for the sale – a total of 6.5 months for a distribution period, comment and revision period, pre-marketing stage and a marketing stage.

“The expectation would be that the parties and third-party bidders would have an opportunity to conduct their own due diligence throughout this timeline,” Justice Loo said.

It's not clear when exactly the Shasta property will go to bid though.

The Shasta Mobile Home Park represents one of the last few remaining affordable housing options for many people in Kelowna, particularly one so close to Okanagan Lake.

The former Hiawatha RV Park is located just over 100 metres from Shasta and residents there were forced to leave a few years ago when Westcorp began building a new mixed-use commercial and residential development at the site. The Edmonton-based development company had bought the property in 2013. The more than 1000-unit development is currently under construction.

Meanwhile, the 24-acre Central Mobile Home Park on Casorso Road was bought by Kerkhoff Construction in 2020 for $15 million, but residents remain at the park for the time being. Last month, Kelowna's council heard the planning for the development of the site has been paused due to market conditions.

In Justice Loo's recent decision about the Shasta site, he quotes commercial broker Gary Pooni's opinion about how the displacement of current tenants at the site will impact its sale potential.

“[The] displacement of the current tenants and elimination of the affordable housing currently supplied by the mobile home park will be key issues for the City of Kelowna (and in turn, the prospective developer) when reviewing rezoning applications and development proposals,” Pooni wrote in a deposition.

Justice Look agreed that “whoever ultimately develops the Lands will have to negotiate the relocation and payout of existing tenants with those tenants and with the City. This is likely to be a complicated and drawn-out process.”

Ernst & Young told the court that rezoning the property is an “onerous process” and the company's advisors said the process could cost upwards of $2 to $2.5 million.