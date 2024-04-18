Plans unveiled for new housing development within Kelowna's Guisachan Village

Photo: City of Kelowna

A new rental housing development is being proposed for Gordon Drive and Cameron Avenue within Kelowna's Guisachan Village Centre.

An application now being reviewed by city planners includes plans for a six-storey mixed-use apartment building featuring ground-level commercial units facing onto Gordon Drive.

Some residential would also be included within the ground floor on the southern portion facing Gordon.

The developer expects the commercial businesses to consist primarily of personal services such as doctors offices and clinics.

The development would include 62 residential units and parking within the building podium for up to 69 vehicles.

The project would also include consolidation of the lot with Guisachan Village adding a substantial surplus in both density and parking capacity.

The development would be the final piece in the overall development of the city block.

Staff will review the development permit application before passing it on the council for approval.