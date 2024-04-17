Kelowna Yacht Club to celebrate Earth Day this weekend

Photo: Kelowna Yacht Club

The Kelowna Yacht Club is teaming up with organizations across downtown Kelowna to engage together on Earth Day.

Running from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 20, the Yacht Club in Kelowna is inviting people of all ages to participate and explore in environmental topics through a series of interactive activities.

Participating locations around downtown Kelowna include the Kelowna Yacht Club, the Okanagan and Similkameen Invasive Species Society, Stuart Park, the Kelowna Visitors Centre, the Okanagan Regional Library, Kelowna Museums and the Laurel Packinghouse.

Supported by the Downtown Kelowna Association and GreenStep Solutions, participants can enter for a chance to win prizes upon activity completion.

Starting at multiple locations throughout Downtown Kelowna, families can begin their journey by following the map and exploring the various booths.

The Kelowna Yacht Club and their Earth Day Quest aim to celebrate Earth Day while promoting environmental awareness.

"Tourism Kelowna is pleased to join fellow organizations and businesses in sharing the importance of sustainability and caring for our beautiful destination," says president and CEO Lisanne Ballantyne.

"We look forward to being a part of this fun, family friendly event where the community can learn about climate change, protecting the lake and its surroundings, and creating long lasting sustainable impact to Kelowna through achievable actions this Earth Day."