Construction underway on Big White staff housing as 60th ski season ends

Photo: Michael J. Ballingall Crews at work on a new staff accommodation building at Big White.

It is full speed ahead on construction for new staff housing at Big White as the resort says goodbye to its 60th ski season.

The resort is spending $12 million on a new staff accommodation building in Black Forest. Foundations were poured last fall and crews are now back on site, working to bring 128 more beds online by fall.

“Staff accommodation reached 100 per cent occupancy for most of the season, housing 480 of the resort's 863 seasonal staff, which equates to just over 55 per cent of the team having access to staff housing,” Big White said in a statement.

The new buildings will increase the capacity of the resort to house up to 70 per cent of its seasonal staff.

Despite a delayed start to the ski season, Big White says the hill was very busy during key holiday periods.

It broke its all-time record for visitor attendance during the 10 days around B.C.'s Family Day and U.S. Presidents' Day, with chairlift rides surging to 524,000 — a 16 per cent increase over the same period in 2023.

AltiTunes Music Festival also pulled a record-breaking attendance of 11,134.

"This milestone season underscores our legacy as a family-run operation deeply committed to the local community,” said Michael J. Ballingall, the resort's senior vice president.

“The economic impact of the resort on the Okanagan region is significant. Our guests, who could choose any destination worldwide, consistently pick Big White, contributing to our community’s vibrancy and success. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has been a part of our journey.”

The resort says investments exceeding $100 million were made this season, including the launch of the Spa at Stonebridge and a new $5.5 million Big White Central Reservations building at 300 Happy Valley Rd.

“We thank all our sponsors, guests, loyal season passholders and the local community, for their part in this landmark year,” Ballingall said.

The resort will reopen for summer activities on June 27, weather permitting.