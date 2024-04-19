UBC Okanagan awards researcher of the year

Photo: UBCO Drs. (L) Adam Ford, (M) Lesley Lutes and (R) Wendy Wong have been named UBCO's researchers of the year.

The University of British Columbia Okanagan is celebrating three faculty members who have received worldwide recognition in their fields.



The school's researcher of the year awards recognize individuals who are making the world a better place through excellence in research and scholarly activity.

The three outstanding faculty members include Dr. Adam Ford for natural sciences and engineering research, Dr. Lesley Lutes for health research and Dr. Wendy Wong for her research in social sciences and humanities.

Dr. Adam Ford

Dr. Ford, an associate professor in the Irving K. Barber Faculty of Science, studies how humans affect predators and prey, as well as the interactions between the two.

His Wildlife Restoration Ecology Lab often supports Indigenous-led conservation and restoration and works with communities and governments to directly affect wildlife in the field.

His study on chronic wasting disease—a fatal disease that affects the brain, spinal cord and other tissues of deer, elk and moose—identified areas where the disease could cross borders and infect BC’s deer populations. As a result, the BC government changed its areas of mandatory testing.

When chronic wasting disease was first detected in the province in early 2024, it was in one of the very hot spots Dr. Ford’s lab had identified.

“This recognition is a testament to the hard work of my students and staff, and the trust our partners have put in us. We’re tackling problems that matter to people, and we’re making a difference,” Dr. Ford says.

Dr. Lelsey Lutes

Dr. Lelsey Lutes won her award for the work she has done to create the first-ever public walk-in mental health clinic on a B.C. university campus at UBC Okanagan, and the expansion of psychological services into the school’s student health clinic.

Right now, Dr. Lutes is working with the provincial government on a proof of concept for integrating psychologists into primary care practices to treat physical and mental health together, a model that’s shown significant success in improving health outcomes across the world.

“This award is a reminder of the power that science can have in advancing meaningful change,” says Dr. Lutes. “The research is clear that giving people access to effective mental and behavioural health services for things such as anxiety, depression and obesity saves time, money and lives. My hope is that by continuing to put the science of mental and behavioural health front and centre, that policy change and appropriate financial investments will follow.”

Dr. Wendy Wong

In an increasingly digital world where data and artificial intelligence seem to progress by leaps and bounds every week, Dr. Wendy Wong says we should extend human rights into the digital sphere.

Dr. Wong wants to help people better understand the implications of AI, including its inherent human biases. She advocates for government and technology creators to be aware of, and responsive to, the potential harms of AI and increasing digital data.

“I’m hoping that the more I talk about data and human rights, the more people will start thinking about technology differently. These AI technologies have been created by people who haven’t been forced to think about the social and political ramifications of their inventions. Now we have to do that.”