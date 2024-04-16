Kelowna RCMP not talking after motorcycle crashes in front of police cruiser

RCMP are refusing to comment on a motorcycle crash Monday afternoon in Kelowna that occurred directly in front of a police cruiser.

On Monday evening, a motorcycle went down near UBC Okanagan on the University Way exit off Highway 97.

Video sent to Castanet News shows the motorcyclist sliding on the road and rolling on the pavement after hitting his head. The rider was not wearing a helmet and the witness said the rider appeared unconscious in the aftermath of the crash.

An RCMP cruiser with its lights on can be seen pulling up behind the wreck, but it is not clear how long the officer had been following the rider with their lights on.

“The IIO has been notified of this incident and your inquiry is best directed to them. The RCMP will not be commenting at this time,” said Staff Sgt. Kris Clark in response to questions from Castanet News.

The Independent Investigations Office of BC investigates all police incidents involving serious injury or death, regardless of any allegation of wrongdoing.

In a statement, the IIO confirmed that it has been notified of the incident.

“At this time, initial investigative steps are seeking to confirm if the injuries meet the level of serious harm defined by the Police Act,” said an IIO spokesperson, declining to provide additional information.

The extent of the rider's injuries remain unknown, but the Police Act defined serious harm as death or injuries that "may cause serious disfigurement or may cause substantial loss or impairment of mobility of the body as a whole or of the function of any limb or organ."