Tactical police surrounded home in Lake Country, advise neighbourhood to stay inside

UPDATE 4:20 p.m.

A resident near 10346 Copper Hill Place in Lake Country tells Castanet the RCMP just came by and told him to close all of his windows and he says the officers appear to be gearing up to deploy smoke bombs.

"They are putting on their gas masks. And I'm right next door. They told me to close the windows on my home."

The anonymous tipster says someone entered his home earlier in the day but he managed to force the unknown individual to leave. Shortly after that incident, police descended on the neighbourhood.

"I was on the phone with 911 and the entire police force showed up."

"They're very obviously about to be firing in some tear gas because they told me to close my windows."

ORIGINAL 3:50 p.m.

RCMP officers have converged on a Lake Country home and they have been going door-to-door asking residents to stay inside.

One person who lives in the neighbourhood tells Castanet police told him to head to his basement

"They're literally on the P.A. system right now trying to extract him from the building. 'We have the house surrounded and there's a warrant for your arrest. Vacate the premises and you won't be hurt,'" described the neighbour.

The house police surrounded is located at 10346 Copper Hill Place. As the tipster was describing the situation, he told Castanet that he heard a loud bang and hung up the phone.

Another eyewitness tells Castanet that Teresa Road was closed at the crosswalk and he confirms residents have been told to stay inside and there is no in/out traffic in the neighbourhood.

"A loud bang could be heard and felt by residents at 3:27 p.m.," said the resident. "I just tried to leave Copper Hill Lane and I’m not allowed to leave. They told me it would be at least two hours. They are in full tactical gear and everything so it’s a big incident happening.”

Castanet has reached out to RCMP for details and we have a reporter on the way to the scene.

In a brief statement, RCMP said officers and the Southeast District Emergency Response Team "are investigating an incident contained to a single location."

We will add more details as they become available.