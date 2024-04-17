'Go and live your life': Two-time liver recipient from Kelowna living life to the fullest

Madison Reeve

A Kelowna resident has a new lease on life after receiving not one, but two liver transplants.

Matt Scaife was in liver failure back in 2000 due to an autoimmune disease.

Doctors told him he had only six months to live, but thankfully, within four months an anonymous donor stepped forward.

"I would have passed away 24 years ago. I know what city it came out of. The nurse, when she came in, she said, 'Good news, the plane just arrived from Saskatoon.'"

In 2020, Scaife received a second transplant after his autoimmune disease began to impact the second liver.

He says having been close to death twice gave him a new perspective.

"You have to literally go and live your life. I used to have a list of things that I would someday do, but it was always someday. Now it's about living and doing," Scaife said.

The 63-year-old has been on a flying trapeze and gone barefoot water skiing.

Becoming a donor takes roughly two minutes online.

"So many take good health for granted, and it's when you don't have it and it has been given back to you that you realize I'm going to change how I have been thinking, I'm going to change how I live my life, and I am going to have fun," he added.

A record-breaking 563 people received organ transplants in 2023 across B.C., thanks to the generosity of 160 deceased organ donors and their families and 77 living donors.