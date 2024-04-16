More than 60 addictions treatment beds announced for the Thompson-Okanagan

Photo: Flickr: Province of B.C.

On the heels of the provincial government's announcement of 20 complex-care and 20 supportive housing units for those struggling with addictions and mental health in Kelowna, more addiction care is coming for people in the B.C. Interior.

The provincial government has announced is is opening 61 new addictions recovery beds in Kelowna, Penticton, Lumby and Sorrento.

“It’s devastating to see so many lives being lost to the toxic drug crisis. When someone makes the brave decision to reach out for help, they deserve to be met with compassionate care where and when they need it. By adding more treatment beds in the Interior, we’re making sure money and distance are no longer a barrier for people on their recovery journey,” says Minister of mental health and addictions Jennifer Whiteside.

Kelowna Karis Support Society, 12 beds (registered supportive recovery) Options Family Wellness and Addiction Centre, five beds (registered treatment)

Penticton Penticton Recovery Resource Society, six beds (registered supportive recovery)

Lumby/Sorrento Red Road Recovery, 23 beds (registered treatment)

Vernon Turning Points Collaborative Society, 15 beds (registered supportive recovery)



The province also plans to open an additional five beds in Merritt this year which will be operated by ASK Wellness Society. All 66 beds are administered by the Canadian Mental Health Association and will be operated by organizations that are licensed or registered with the province.

These will bring the total number of beds in the Interior Health region to 391.