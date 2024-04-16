Kelowna philanthropist Tom Budd backs YMCA fundraiser

Photo: YMCA of Southern Interior BC. Cycle for Strong Kids, the Y's largest fundraiser of the year, is moving downtown to Stuart Park so more of the community can join in the party. The event will take place from 10 am ? 2 pm on Sunday, June 2. 100% of funds raised ensure preventative Y Child and Youth Development programs remain free to our most vulnerable community members.

The Payton and Dillon Budd Memorial Fund is the new presenting sponsor for the YMCA of Southern Interior BC’s largest fundraiser.

The 17th annual Cycle for Strong Kids is also moving to a new, larger location and adding new activities. It will take place Sunday, June 2 at Stuart Park from 10 am – 2 pm.

“The Y is making an immense impact in empowering our youth, a cause I am exceptionally passionate about,” states Tom Budd, local philanthropist and head of The Payton and Dillon Budd Memorial Fund. “As a dedicated advocate for mental health, I am proud to support this event and help uplift future generations to ensure no child is left behind.”

Along with four pre-registered outdoor cycle classes during Cycle for Strong Kids, there will be a kids’ zone featuring a bouncy castle and activities, street hockey and food. All funds raised will support the Y’s Child and Youth Development programs, all of which are provided free to local at-risk children and youth.

“We are thrilled to welcome more of our community to join in this fun and impactful event,” says Tammie Watson, YMCA of Southern Interior BC VP of philanthropy.

“Our charity relies heavily on this fundraiser to ensure preventative YMCA Child and Youth Development programs remain free to our most vulnerable neighbours. We are so grateful to all our sponsors and supporters for helping us set children, youth, and families up with a strong foundation to overcome obstacles, and not only survive, but thrive.”

Those interested can preregister as a rider and fundraiser, donate to a team, or stop by the party June 2. Learn more here.