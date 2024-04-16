COSAR called to rescue injured snowmobiler, ATV rider, stranded motorists

Photo: Central Okanagan Search and Rescue COSAR was called four times in 72 hours to rescue an injured snowmobiler, an injured ATV rider and two stranded motorists.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue is reminding drivers that there’s still plenty of snow at higher elevations.

In a post on Facebook, COSAR says it was called out four times in the past few days to help injured riders and stranded motorists in popular recreation areas.

On Sunday, two calls came in within minutes; one about an injured snowmobiler on Moore Mountain in Greystokes park. COSAR dispatched a helicopter medical team to treat and bring the injured sledder to safety.

The other injured person was an ATV rider in the Postill Lake area. Ten members were dispatched, but before they arrived, BCEHS was able to retrieved the rider, and the crew was stood down.

Then on Monday, West Kelowna RCMP asked COSAR to assist a stranded motorist whose rental vehicle got stuck on the Esperon Forest Service Road near Bear Lake. The crew was stood down because the driver got help from a tow truck.

The fourth call in 72 hours involved a driver who got stuck on Oyama Lake Forest Service Road. Eight COSAR members responded and brought the person to safety.

"Even through the weather and roads are clear on the valley bottom, most of the forest service roads in the higher elevations still have enough snow on them to make travel difficult,” points out search manager Mike Day. “Please make sure you are prepared in case you run into problems.”

“COSAR would also like to remind people that rescues are free. Call 911 for assistance and search and rescue teams will come and get you.”